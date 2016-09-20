So, candy is now a central issue in the presidential election.

Twitter exploded after Donald Trump Jr. whose father is the Republican presidential nominee, posted a tweet Monday comparing refugees to Skittles.

Skittles was quick to jump in and do its best not to get involved, while also expressing its disagreement with Trump the younger. "Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don't feel it's an appropriate analogy," the company said. "We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing."

The Washington Post went so far as to explain that Trump's point was mathematically wrong .

There's also the matter that Trump is not the first person to make this kind of comparison:

And whether you agree or disagree with Trump, one thing is inarguable: the matter sparked as firestorm online, with many people attacking him.