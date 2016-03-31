Wanna Spend a Night Sleeping With Sharks? You’re in Luck

You're bound to get a good bite's sleep during this underwater adventure.

Airbnb is holding a contest in which three winners can get spend a night underwater with nearly dozen sharks at the Paris Aquarium .

Winners will be submerged around roughly 800,000 gallons of water, which begs the question: can anyone hear you scream underwater?

Winners will be flown to Paris for the sleepover, which is scheduled to take place either April 11, 12 or 13. The bed sleeps two, which is good, since you'll need someone to grab onto out of the sheer terror you may feel.

Sleeping soundly might be tough considering the bedroom where winners will sleep has windows all around with the sharks swimming by. So, if you're shy about changing in the morning while being ogled, maybe this isn't for you.

In addition, guests will enjoy a dinner (fish, perhaps?) and get a tour in the hopes of seeing just how sharks live.

The deadline to submit an application is April 3, so you should move quicker than you would if you spotted a shark while out for a swim if you're interested.