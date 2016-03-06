Oh, Boy: SNL Unleashes a ‘Racists for Trump’ Campaign Ad

Last year, SNL was hosted by Republican presidential nominee frontrunner Donald Trump and the response was unkind, to say the least. Back then, he still seemed like a big joke — just a loudmouth who was surely going to drop out at any moment. And now, as he wins primary after primary, the beloved sketch show has slowly turned on Trump, culminating in a faux campaign ad that lands like a punch to the gut.

The sketch is brief and to the point. A handful of “ordinary” Americans (played by Taran Killam, Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney) go about their daily, ordinary American lives while explaining to the camera why they’re voting for Trump. The arguments are the same ones you’ve seen from certain family members on your Facebook timeline.

And then, one-by-one, the video casually reveals that each speaker is a white supremacist and that they’re not doing anything innocent at all.