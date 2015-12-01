Snow on Power Lines Causes Amazing Fire Near Eight Mile in Detroit

Record-setting snowfall last weekend in Detroit resulted in thousands without power and even a massive fire.

With more than a foot of snow building up in Metro Detroit, the accumulation of snow on power lines near Eight Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway caused damage to power lines in a residential area, blowing up the nearby transformer. YouTube user Buddy List filmed the blaze, beginning with power lines glowing orange and nearly melting,

According to the Weather Channel, no injuries were reported but tens of thousands of residents were left without power.

via Metro Times