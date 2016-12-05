Snowfall Brings Sloppy Accidents Galore at Intersection

Consider this a reminder to get your snow tires out, everyone.

In case you had forgotten that driving in snow can be a nightmare and end with you playing bumper pinball with every Honda, Toyota and Nissan within a 100-foot radius of you, just watch this video of the disaster that is one intersection in Montreal after the snow.

The weather outside is definitely frightful and the weather conditions are even worse. That's something to remember, especially if you live in one of the states with some bad drivers . Bad drivers plus bad driving conditions equals an unfriendly conversation with your insurance company that will only make you angry.

Man, oh man, how long until summer, with its dry roads and searing heat, get here?