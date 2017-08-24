"Good education, a truly liberal education, one engaged in respectful debate and the search for truth, relies on the idea that there is a truth out there to be grasped, whether in a mathematical formula, a scientific discovery, a philosophical thesis, or a literary work that highlights a truth about the laws of nature or the nature of man.

Yet we teach college students today that they—their subjective feelings, ideas, hopes, and dreams—are the measure of all that is true and right. Consequently, many of today’s millennials are not so much confident in their beliefs as they are arrogant in their opinions and disdainful of others. Our universities have become adept at churning out degrees in opinions, rather than degrees grounded in truth. We have raised a generation to be very assured of themselves while at the same time having little confidence in much else. They claim there is no truth, but then they presume to be the very source of truth when they want something to be true."

- Dr. Everett Piper

It goes without saying I’m sure, but this statue destruction is just out of hand. I can just about guarantee that most, if not all, of the so-called protesters involved in the destruction of both public and private property have never given a thought to any of these confederate statues until this recent round of civil stupidity. And everything we are seeing here, this provocation to start another civil war, this notion that antifa, BLM and others have a mission to re-write American history somehow, is being promulgated by our ‘institutions of higher learning’ and the mainstream media. Minds of mush from 15 to 85 have been co-opted into a ‘movement’ that they cannot even define. They’ve been told they should be angry, so therefore, they are. Only their subjective feelings matter. History lessons and truths be damned!

This manufactured outrage is because the leftists are still fuming over Trump winning the election. You can bank on that in Dodge City. At any other time in our history, a group of thugs pulling down a statue with a rope would have been called vandalism, punishable by fines, jail time or both. Guess what? The laws have not changed. It’s still vandalism, but city, state and federal leadership are sitting firmly on their over-paid bureaucratic asses just letting it happen. Some of their lack of law enforcement is rooted in cowardice, some in genuine (though unfounded) fear and most of it out of an extreme form of political correctness. Has anyone asked why were they were not doing this under the Obama administration? Hell, Obama would have signed and executive action compelling the feds to tear them down. These snowflakes could have saved their bus fare for the next carnival.

Look at these groups that have been involved in all of this. Antifa or anti-fascist groups are mainly of bands of hateful thugs, engaging in acts of vandalism and violence. Do any of these people actually understand what fascism is? Of course not, but let’s not let logic get in the way, right? Fascism, as defined at Wikipedia:

Fascism /ˈfæʃɪzəm/ is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and control of industry and commerce, that came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.

Donald Trump is not a Fascist. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush- not fascists. While I had deep disagreements with policies of all the Presidents I’ve mentioned, none of them were actually fascists. The fools running around accusing Trump and his supporters of fascism have neither lived under actual fascism nor do you have the first clue what the word means. Benito Mussolini, now there was a fascist. Trust me none of you have ever experienced anything the likes of Mussolini. Antifa, you are definitely more fascist than Trump could ever think of being.

This comparison of Trump and his supporters to Nazis, this is the most idiotic thing yet. Do those of you who are taking part in this nonsense actually know what a Nazi is/was? Nazi is an acronym for National Socialist Workers Party (of Germany). The definition has not changed, kids. While the term has been broadly applied to various groups that express racial division and radical far right political philosophies, the core of Nazism was then and is now socialism. And socialism is still a vile, evil thing. The concept that you should have the right to appropriate the fruits of someone else’s labor for forced redistribution runs completely contrary to what our nation is: a land of the people, by the people and for the people and not one ruled from on high by a dictator, a king or queen. We are not a democracy, we are a representative republic. We are everything a socialist or communist nation cannot be. Ah, but wait! We do actually engage in the forced redistribution of the fruits of others labors, now don’t we? Yes, yes we do. And we've been engaged in such behavior for several decades now. You have Democrats and spineless Republicans to thank for that.

All that said we are a long, long way from the Nazi Party, so give it a rest. I’ve been accused of being a far-right radical. Well, if believing our Constitution should be the law of the land and that the best possible federal government is a smallest possible federal government, then I guess I am a far-right wing radical. I’ve been a proponent of the Fair Tax for some years now. I believe everyone ought to have some skin in the game. I mean, if we’re all in this together, shouldn’t everyone pay a little something for the privilege? About two years ago, a woman called our studios and spent about 3 minutes calling me every name you can think of, all because I was a Fair Tax proponent. I was just a hateful, no good, sorry son of a b**** and a dirty….well, just use your imagination. After 3 minutes of not getting a word in edgewise, I told her to have a Valium and a nap and I hung up on her. She never called back, thank God.

Not everyone who identifies as a liberal behaves quite that way. I have met some who are not as hateful, radical and vitriolic as some of these groups are. I despise socialism and communism. Both have destroyed nations and led to slaughters. I stand up for the National Anthem and the Pledge. I’m proud of my heritage; Native American, English, Irish, French-with rumors of Italian-and German. I’m a helluva mutt. But you’ll never hear me demand to be called a ‘Native English Irish French German American’. I am an American-period. And also a Texan can’t forget that. But I go strictly by American. A hyphenated American is, in my assessment, a divided American. And it’s this division that these radical leftists thrive upon. Drive as many wedges as possible into America’s culture, economy and identity as you can and you have a good shot at taking us off the top of the tree. This was the stated goal of communism during the height of the Soviet era. What a coincidence.

Tearing down statues of long dead political and military figures does nothing to erase history. It does not inspire any good, it only creates more division. Again, this is exactly what the leftist radicals want. They say because many of these men owned slaves, they deserve to be removed. Hmm…ok. Following that logic, you lefties should also burn all the money in your possession. Washington, Jefferson, Jackson and Johnson all owned slaves , so in keeping with your new found desire to assuage your guilt by destroying any images of men who engaged in this act, you really should dispose of any currency bearing these images. And while you’re tearing down statues, I have one more you might consider. Vladimir Lenin. A Soviet-era statue of one of the

And while you’re tearing down statues, I have one more you might consider. Vladimir Lenin. A Soviet-era statue of one of the evilest men to ever walk this earth was brought to Seattle, WA in the early 1990’s, reportedly to save it from destruction as communism was collapsing in Eastern Europe. Oh, the irony! Now, the family of the man who brought it here is suddenly engaging in some PR to try and justify it. Lenin was responsible for God only knows how many murders of his very own people. If ever a statue of pure evil and hatred existed, it is this one. But the left is silent on the matter.

Don’t look now, lefties, but your hypocrisy is showing.