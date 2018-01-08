Someone in Texoma Just Won $3 Million

The Oklahoma Lottery announced several major winners from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the biggest winner was right here Texoma.

The lottery reports that a $3 million winning ticket was sold at Chisholm Corner in Duncan. As of this posting, the winner hasn’t come forward, so good luck to you if you happened to buy your ticket there.

The lottery also revealed a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Perfect Food and Gas in Broken Arrow. In addition, a $30,000 winning ticket was sold at May Express in Oklahoma City and a $10,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle K in Oklahoma City.

If you haven't checked your ticket yet, the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, January 5 are: 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 - 10 with a x3 Megaplier.