Someone Made A Hype Video For KU’s 0-12 Season [VIDEO]

It was a historic season for the Kansas Jayhawk Football team. Not only did they lose to every single Big 12 football team. They lost all their non conference games too. They even lost their game against Division II South Dakota State, giving the Jackrabbits their first ever win over a DI opponent. It takes a lot of work to be that bad.

Bryndon Minter decided that he needed to capture the perfection of bad in video form. He made this hype video that takes what you usually see for a good team and give it a spin. There's highlights of terrible mistakes, announcers talking about how bad it is, and even clips of the coach saying how atrocious it was.

Give it a view and see for yourself the 'Pursuit of Perfection,' a perfect 0-12 football season! History in the making!