'American Idol' is back and two talented singers from the Lawton, Oklahoma area killed it on the second night of the premiere last night (3/12).

'American Idol' has moved to ABC and they had the two-night season premiere this past Sunday and Monday. We definitely noticed some new faces. Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul have been gone for some time, and we now have Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as the judges. Ryan Seacrest is still the host, so if you want some familiarity from previous seasons, that's about it.

If you tuned in to the second night of the premiere on Monday, you may have noticed a couple of familiar faces among the contestants if you're from the Southwest Oklahoma area.

Thaddeus Johnson from Lawton competed on American Idol back in 2010. A lot has changed for Thaddeus since then, for starters, he has lost a ton of weight. He's also been practicing his singing skills to get further in the competition. Thaddeus performed Sweedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child.' Check it out above.

Just North of Lawton is Apache, Oklahoma. That's where our next contestant, Rissa Watson, is from. Rissa's family owns a furniture store in Apache that has been passed down from generation to generation. Rissa doesn't want to sell furniture and decided to give her musical dream a shot on 'American Idol'. She performed Adele's 'When We Were Young'.

Both Thaddeus and Rissa are both headed to the next round of the competition in Hollywood. We'll keep an eye on the two of them to see how far they go. Hopefully, they go all the way to the finals. Good luck you two.