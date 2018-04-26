I love when police go kinda wacky in order to try to catch a suspect.

In Southlake, Texas, one of the mid-cities between Dallas and Fort Worth, the local police department took to Facebook in order to catch a woman identified as a suspect in an ID Theft case.

Crystal Ladawn Finley was called out on Tuesday for her role in stealing and using another person's ID in a number of stores and locations. She even got into a wreck and gave false information about who she was.

Southlake police took to Facebook to shame her into turning herself in or getting one of her friends to do it for them. (Please hit see more in the Facebook post below; the whole thing is so funny!)