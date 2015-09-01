‘Spectre’ May Be Daniel Craig’s Last James Bond Movie

Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond back in October 2005 and almost immediately there was controversy. A London newspaper ran the headline the next morning “The Name’s Bland – James Bland” and fans started up the site danielcraigisnotbond.com urging moviegoers to boycott Casino Royale. Now, three films into Craig’s era as 007 (with the last being the most critically and commercially successful James Bond film of all-time), the actor is talking about leaving the franchise and, in a sign of how far public opinion has reversed, fans couldn’t be more upset.

Craig spoke to Esquire and says that the upcoming Spectre is the final film under his original Bond contract and that he hasn’t yet signed on for any additional films, despite reports as Skyfall was released that he signed for two additional films. So…he’s not contracted for any more Bond movies? “I don’t know,” he says. “I really don’t know. Honestly. I’m not trying to be coy. At the moment I can’t even conceive it.”

Does he even want to make another 007 movie? “At this moment, no. I have a life and I’ve got to get on with it a bit. But we’ll see.”

That sounds dire, but it could be because Craig had just wrapped production on Spectre and was a little exhausted from a day of interviews. Or, it could be a case of negotiating a new contract through the press. Whatever it is, don’t count him out yet. Remember, there was a time when Skyfall director Sam Mendes said he got “physically ill” at the thought of directing another James Bond movie, and he eventually wound up returning for Spectre.