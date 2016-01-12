Speed Limit Set to Increase on Wichita County Highway
Texas Department of Transportation officials are set to increase the speed limit of a stretch of highway in Wichita County just north of Wichita Falls.
The speed limit on FM 369 between Reilly Rd (FM 3492) and the Burkburnett city limit is currently 60 miles per hour, but as soon as the new signs are posted, the speed limit will increase to 70 miles per hour.
TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis told KFDX that crews should have the signs reflecting the new speed limit installed no later than January 18.