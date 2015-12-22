Wes Blankenship of WMAZ, in Macon, Ga., pulled out all the stops by making 23 Star Wars references in two minutes while doing highlights of the Falcons win over the Jaguars last weekend. It comes fast and furious (if you'll pardon the reference to another popular movie series) and he certainly had one custom-made from the get go with the "Millennium Falcons" line, but we have to give Blankenship credit for the ultra-creative way he found to sneak R2-D2 in there. That was very well done.