Stabbing Attack at University Of Texas Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

University of Texas - Austin police say an unidentified suspect was in their custody as of Monday afternoon after the attacker fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three more. CBS News reports the man used a machete-like knife.





KXAN-TV in Austin is reporting that city and campus police are working together and do have a suspect in custody, although he has remained unidentified at the time of this writing.



At this point authorities have said the person they've apprehended stabbed two people and assaulted another. One of the stabbing victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Social media spread word of the knife attacks within minutes of the event.