StarKist Tuna Customers Can Get $25 in Cash Or $50 in Free Tuna

A settlement from a lawsuit filed in 2013 means customers who bought a can of StarKist Tuna can receive $25 in cash or $50 in free tuna.

The lawsuit stemmed from a man who sued the popular tuna company when he claimed the company was purposefully under-filling each can by a few tenths of an ounce. While StarKist didn't claim fault, the company did settle.

If you're a U.S. resident and bought at least one five-ounce can of StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water, Chunk Light Tuna in Oil, Solid White in Water or Solid White in Oil, you are eligible to receive part of the class-action settlement.

You won't need a receipt to file a claim; you'll just have to submit the claim under penalty of perjury that you bought at least one of the above cans of tuna between Feb. 19, 2009 and Oct. 31, 2014.