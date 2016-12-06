Buckle up, everyone.

Insurance company QuoteWizard has come out with a list of the states with the best and worst drivers . Put down your cell phone, stop eating those fries tucked between your legs and turn your blinker on, so you can let everyone else know you're going to pull over and not be distracted while checking it out.

Rhode Island is the best state, while Utah has the worst. They're two of the states we hear about least, so we suppose this is something for them to hang their hats on, right?

You may be wondering how QuoteWizard cam up with these rankings. Wonder no more.

We sampled incident data (with more than two million data points) from the users of our website and linearly extrapolated it to Federal Highway Administration fatality data. To quantify overall driver standards for comparison, we weighted various incident counts for each state with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings are a sum of weighted means that is calculated from total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities."

Now that we've got the formula in place, it's time to see the states where going for a Sunday drive may be a dream, as well as where they may turn into a Monday stay in the hospital.

States With the Best Drivers

Rhode Island Florida Mississippi Michigan Nevada Arkansas South Dakota Illinois West Virginia Oklahoma

States With the Worst Drivers