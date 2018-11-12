Monday afternoon, State Representative Dennis Bonnen (R- Angleton) announced he has earned enough pledged votes to become Speaker of the House for the 86th Legislature, which begins January 8, 2019.

The 109 pledged votes are from current members and members-elect from the Texas House of Representatives.

During his press conference, Rep. Bonnen said, "Each one of my colleagues who has come forward to run for the Speakership has done so out of deep respect for their constituents, their state, and the legislative body that has afforded us this great honor in the first place. It is a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated House Members, and I am deeply humbled by those who have made the decision to support my candidacy. When the House stands together in unity, we can do great things. I look forward to bringing together my colleagues to continue the tradition of strong bipartisan leadership in the Texas House.”

The 109 votes announced, include Lubbock State Representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows, former Speaker of the House Rep. Tom Craddick, and Rep. Four Price from Amarillo. Also, Rep. Dennis Bonnen's brother, Greg, has also pledged his support.

Complete list of Bonnen Speakership supporters:

• Allison, Steve • Anderson, Doc • Ashby, Trent

• Bailes, Ernest • Bell Jr., Cecil • Bell, Keith

• Bernal, Diego • Biedermann, Kyle • Bohac, Dwayne

• Bonnen, Dennis • Bonnen, Greg • Bowers, Rhetta

• Buckley, Brad • Burns, DeWayne • Burrows, Dustin

• Button, Angie Chen • Cain, Briscoe • Canales, Terry

• Capriglione, Giovanni • Cole, Sheryl • Coleman, Garnet

• Collier, Nicole • Cortez, Philip • Craddick, Tom

• Cyrier, John • Davis, Sarah • Deshotel, Joe

• Dominguez, Alex • Dutton Jr., Harold • Flynn, Dan

• Frank, James • Frullo, John • Geren, Charlie

• Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara • Goldman, Craig • González, Mary

• Guerra, Bobby • Guillen, Ryan • Harless, Sam

• Harris, Cody • Hefner, Cole • Herrero, Abel

• Holland, Justin • Huberty, Dan • Hunter, Todd

• Johnson, Eric • Kacal, Kyle • King, Ken

• King, Phil • King, Tracy • Klick, Stephanie

• Krause, Matt • Kuempel, John • Lambert, Stan

• Landgraf, Brooks • Lang, Mike • Larson, Lyle

• Leach, Jeff • Leman, Ben • Longoria, Oscar

• Lozano, J.M. • Lucio III, Eddie • Martinez Fischer, Trey

• Martinez, Mando • Metcalf, Will • Meyer, Morgan

• Middleton, Mayes • Miller, Rick • Minjarez, Ina

• Moody, Joe • Morrison, Geanie W. • Murphy, Jim

• Murr, Andrew • Nevárez, Poncho • Noble, Candy

• Oliverson, Tom • Pacheco, Leo • Paddie, Chris

• Parker, Tan • Patterson, Jared • Paul, Dennis

• Perez, Mary Ann • Phelan, Dade • Price, Four

• Raney, John • Rodriguez, Eddie • Rodriguez, Justin

• Rose, Toni • Sanford, Scott • Schaefer, Matt

• Shaheen, Matt • Sheffield, J.D. • Smith, Reggie

• Smithee, John • Springer, Drew • Stephenson, Phil

• Stucky, Lynn • Swanson, Valoree • Thierry, Shawn

• Thompson, Ed • Thompson, Senfronia • Tinderholt, Tony

• Toth, Steve • VanDeaver, Gary • White, James

• Wilson, Terry • Wray, John • Zedler, Bill • Zerwas, John

BONUS VIDEO FROM 2017 WITH KFYO's CHAD HASTY