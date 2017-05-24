State Seizes Property, Closes Down Wichita Falls Five Guys Restaurant

KFDX reports that an official from the Comptroller’s office, accompanied by two Texas State Troopers, served a limited seizure of assets warrant on the restaurant on Midwestern Parkway at around 12 noon on Wednesday. Officials report that the owners owe some $36,000 in sales taxes to the state of Texas.

Sales taxes are, of course, collected at the point of sale and are to be paid to the state on a quarterly basis. The state normally only issues a warrant of seizure after all attempts to collect have failed. Business owners who are delinquent are notified and given the opportunity to pay before such actions take place. It is unclear if or when the restaurant will reopen.