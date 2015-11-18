By analyzing IQs, 2015 SAT and ACT scores and the percentage of college graduates, the Washington Post has ranked all 50 states by intelligence — from the smartest to the, well, not so smartest.

How does Texas rank on the intelligence scale according to this list? Well, Texas, we didn't do well, so obviously this entire list is BS.

According to the list, Texas comes in at 39th place, making it the 12th dumbest state, with Oklahoma coming in at 30th smartest; 21st dumbest.. We cry foul.

Check out the most and least intelligent states, according to The Washington Post, below:

Dumbest States (from dumbest to least dumb)

Hawaii Nevada Mississippi Alabama Florida South Carolina West Virginia Louisiana North Carolina Arizona

Smartest States (starting with smartest)

Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire Connecticut Wisconsin Kansas Vermont Iowa New Jersey Colorado

To see the full ranking, visit The Washington Post .