Route 91 Festival Gunman’s Autopsy Released, Offers No Clues

The autopsy of Stephen Paddock, the man who opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nev., in October, offers no clues as to his motives. The report, released on Friday (Feb. 9), shows that the 64-year-old was healthy, and not under the influence of drugs or other substances, nor suffering from a disease that would have caused him to react violently.

Paddock, the Associated Press reports, had high blood pressure and was slightly overweight, and his teeth were in bad shape -- but there was otherwise nothing out of the ordinary about his condition. He did have anti-anxiety drugs in his system, but he had not overdosed on them.

Paddock's autopsy, conducted by Clark County Medical Examiner Lisa Gavin, concludes that he "died of an intraoral gunshot wound to the head." Gavin officially ruled Paddock's death a suicide.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more when he opened fire on the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, during Jason Aldean‘s headlining set on the final night of the event. A previously released coroner's report ruled that all 58 deaths were homicides; each victim died from at least one gunshot wound.

Paddock was shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino that night. In response, the hotel has decided to re-number the floor on which he was staying, and the surrounding floors.