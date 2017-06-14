Rep. Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia Park, Others Also Hit

UPDATE 10:50 A.M. ET : Multiple media outlets are reporting the shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson , 66, of Belleville, Ill. President Trump said in remarks that the assailant had died, although he did not use his name.

Original story below



Rep. Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning during a practice for a congressional baseball practice at a field in Alexandria, Va.

Sources tell CNN it was a "deliberate attack." According to The Hill, the Louisiana politician is in stable condition and ABC reports his injuries are "not life-threatening." CNN is reporting it appears he was hit in the hip.

Rep. Mo Brooks also said two Capitol Hill police officers were also shot and as many as five people were hit in total.

Authorities say they have apprehended a suspect, although no names have been revealed.

Brooks said the shooter was situated behind the third base dugout.

Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, has become the first member of Congress to be shot since Gabby Giffords in 2011.

Fellow Congressman Mike Johnson, also of Louisiana, spoke about Wednesday morning's shooting on KEEL .