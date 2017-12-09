7 Stocking Stuffer Ideas You Can Only Find in Wichita Falls

For many, filling stockings is a tradition as important as the Christmas tree itself. Sometimes the smallest stocking stuffer can make a bigger impact than even the largest gift under the tree.

On the other hand, hunting down those perfect, unique items that turn a boring run-of-the-mill stocking into a grab-bag full of one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies can be difficult and time consuming.

To help save you some time and perhaps introduce you to a few unique local items you've never seen before, we've compiled a list of stocking stuffer ideas you'll only find here in Wichita Falls.

1. Color Something Big Wichita Falls Coloring Book

Showcasing iconic locations around Wichita Falls, the Color Something Big coloring book is not only one of the most unique and fun local stocking stuffers, it's also supporting a great local cause. The coloring book was created by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County and 100% of the $5 you spend to get one goes directly toward sponsoring mentorship through BBBS in our Community. Click here to see the inside of the coloring book.

You can purchase the Color Something Big coloring book online here or in store at StorkLand, m. lynne designs, LITTLE h CREATIVE, and Harvest Drug & Gift.

2. Award-Winning Keno's Beef Jerky

Two lovely ladies serving up delicious Keeno's Beef Jerky (Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media)

The highly recommended and award-winning Keno's Beef Jerky is the perfect stocking stuffer for the meat lover in your family. Keeno's makes their jerky fresh every day and boasts a balance of flavor and moisture second to none, which seems to be holding true according to the many 5-star reviews from customers. I recently tried about 6 of their 11 different signature jerky flavors the other day and I have to agree, they are all phenomenal - by far the best jerky I've ever had. They also have a selection of exotic jerky such as alligator, elk, venison, buffalo, antelope, kangaroo, camel, pheasant, turkey, wild boar, and rabbit.

Another cool thing they recently started is the Jerky of the Month Club, which has become so popular they are now shipping worldwide. Sign up for 3, 6 or 12 months and you'll get a different bag of jerky in your mailbox each month.

Keeno's is also proving their dedication to our community by donating 10 percent of all proceeds to Christian youth ministries right here in Wichita Falls.

You can purchase Keeno's Beef Jerky at their two locations - 4716 Old Jacksboro Hwy and 824 Indiana St or online here.

3. B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

Chocolate Nutcracker lollies, truffles, wrapped bars, hot chocolate, and more all handmade in small batches using the finest of chocolate right here in The Falls. Behind the fancy B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates is Brooke, who traveled all over Europe learning about chocolate before earning her Professional Chocolatier certification from the chocolate school Ecole Chocolat.

You can purchase B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates at their retail location and kitchen in Finishing Touch Village (4020 Rhea Rd), or at Little h Creative, Odd Duck Coffee Roasters, and Gyspy Uncorked.

4. Screen Print Wichita Falls T-Shirt

Wichita Falls T-Shirt - Black Cat Printmaking Co.

Each one of these shirts is done using the screen printing method, which also means no two shirts are exactly the same, like a stamp. The shirts are made by Black Cat Printmaking Co. owned by Lauren Hamlin. Lauren was born and raised in Wichita Falls and is currently a senior at Midwestern State University majoring in printmaking and graphic design.

You can purchase these Wichita Falls t-shirts at Frank & Joe's Coffee House in Parker Square.

5. Fudge and Other Goodies From the Pecan Shed

Homemade on location, it's no secret the fudge at the Pecan Shed is top notch. This year they have special Christmas flavors like candy cane, cranberry nut, and cinnamon Bun. Of course, they also have quite a few different candied pecan treats to choose from. The Pecan Shed grows all of their pecans in their own orchard located just north of Wichita Falls in Charlie, TX along the Red River in some of the richest pecan soil in the state.

You can visit the Pecan Shed at 1401 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls or online here.

6. Aunt Margie's Gourmet Popcorn

Aunt Margies Gourmet Popcorn

Made from a secret family recipe, Aunt Margie's Gourmet Popcorn is not caramel corn -- it's a buttery, sweet candied popcorn that will most certainly melt in your mouth. Current flavors for Christmas are original (buttercrunch), Cayenne, Cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice.

You can place an order by calling 940-263-9558. They have a minimum $35 order and require three days notice.

7. Gift Card to One of the Unique Downtown Wichita Falls Restaurants

Downtown Wichita Falls (Dave Diamond/Townsquare Media

With everything from soul food to BBQ, brick oven pizza, red tacos, and tons more, there's something for every taste at the 20 or so one-of-a-kind restaurants scattered across the growing downtown Wichita Falls area. And those gift cards slip so nicely right down the side of a stocking stuffed with a coloring book, beef jerky, fine chocolates, fudge, a t-shirt, and gourmet candied popcorn.

This is jus the tip of the talent iceberg that exists in Wichita Falls. There are likely plenty of other stocking stuffer ideas unique to our area that are not on this list, so if you know of any good ones, tell us about them in the comments below!