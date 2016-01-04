Stuart Scott’s Daughters Pay Homage to Dad in Gripping Video

Stuart Scott died one year ago today (January 4), but his legacy lives on.

Those words now ring truer than ever when you watch Scott’s daughters talk about their dad in this touching new video.

Taelor, 20, and Sydni, 16, talk about their dad in this clip for Dear World, which is being called "a love letter."

Scott bravely battled the cancer that eventually took his life, but the lessons he tried to impart certainly resonate stronger than ever today. And while he left his daughters behind, it’s plain to see they’ve learned so much from him.