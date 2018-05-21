Student: Friend Died While Trying to Help Others During Santa Fe School Shooting

A student says her friend was killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School as he attempted to barricade the art classroom from the attacker and help others escape.

Jai Gillard told The Associated Press on Monday that Christian Garcia at one point was leaning against a door to prevent the gunman from getting inside. Gillard says she saw Garcia move to help two others get off the floor before she fled.

Garcia, the two he tried to assist and seven others were killed in Friday's shooting at the school south of Houston.

Authorities have charged a 17-year-old student in the attack. Gillard says the gunman kept shooting despite a fire alarm to alert authorities.