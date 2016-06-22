Obvious Study Says Tons of People Use Social Media at Work for Personal Reasons
It's hard to believe, but there was a time when people had to kill time at work without the benefit of the internet.
A survey of 2,000 American adults by the Pew Research Center has discovered that social media is a big part of people's live while on the clock.
In an era of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn and many other outlets that your kids probably know a whole heck of a lot better than you, there is no shortage of options for people to help pass the working hours. So, what exactly are people doing on social media when they're at work?
- 34% - taking a mental break from the job
- 27% - connecting with family and friends
- 24% - make or maintain professional connection
- 20% - get information that helps solve work problems
- 17% - establish or strengthen relationships with coworkers
- 17% - learn something about a coworker
- 12% - ask someone not in the company work-related questions
- 12% - ask someone who's in the company work-related questions
The overwhelming pastime is getting some time away from the duties of work and what better way to do that than by looking at photos of your former roommate's brother's vacation with his kids.
But it sure beats wasting time in the pre-internet age, right? Geez, how did we do it?