Subaru Accidentally Stolen Because One Key Fits All

You've seen one key, you've seen them all.

A woman in Portland, Ore. had her Subaru stolen when someone using a key for a different Subaru accidentally drove off in hers on Tuesday.

A woman got into Erin Hatzi’s red Subaru, which was sitting in her driveway, and drove away a few minutes later.

Not even 24 hours later, police stopped a woman in Hatzi's car right outside her house while Hatzi's husband was taking out the trash. The driver was getting out of the car, having left a note she wrote apologizing for taking the vehicle, as well as some gas money.

The woman explained that she had gone to the neighborhood to pick up a friend's red Subaru and somehow managed to take the wrong one.