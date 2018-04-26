Subway Closing 500 Stores, Could Our Thirteen Wichita Falls Locations Be Affected?

It feels like we have a Subway every block in Wichita Falls. In some parts of town that is an actual fact. Subway is changing their business model and this means your nearest location could be closing.

Subway once took pride in being the biggest fast food chain in America. If you could actually believe it, at one point, Subway actually had more locations than McDonald's. As of right now, we have over 26,000 Subways in America. 500 of those locations will be closing in the next few years.

Subway was all about having as many locations as possible, even if that meant competing with another Subway just a few miles away. Look at our town, we have thirteen Subways. Six of them are within three miles of each other. Yes, it is convenient for people not to drive that extra block for their sandwich, but is the cost of having that building hurting the business?

The craziest one in our town is at the Walmart near the base. That Walmart has a Subway, meanwhile across the street there is a Subway location at a shopping center. You can literally see a Subway from a Subway in our town. No word yet on what locations are closing yet, but I think our city may have one too many locations.

Subway's new business model is a new loyalty program. Where the more you eat at Subway, you have a chance to score some free stuff. Like sandwiches, drinks or chips. They're also focusing more on overseas locations. 1,000 stores will be opening in Britain, Germany, and Asia.