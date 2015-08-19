Jared Fogle Allegedly Paid for Sex With Minors; Former Subway Pitchman Faces 5-12 Years in Jail, Divorce
Jared Fogle, the well-known former spokesman for Subway, will serve at least five years in prison for allegedly having sex with two minors and for possession and distribution of child pornography. Federal prosecutors released allegations on Wednesday morning detailing the charges. Fogle has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of them.
The documents claim that Fogle may have traveled to expensive hotels to meet at least two girls under the age of 18 for the purposes of sexual activities. He also is charged with possessing pornographic images and video of at least 12 more, files which he received from a man named Russell Taylor, who worked for Fogle's charitable organization in Indiana.
Fogle has agreed to plead guilty to "traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and the distribution and receipt of child pornography." He will also pay a total of $1.4 million in restitution, $100,000 to each of the 14 victims, and attend extensive therapy sessions to address his problems. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will not request more than 12-and-a-half years in federal prison and Fogle's attorney's will not ask for fewer than five years.
Jeremy Margolis, a lawyer for Fogle, released the following statement in regards to the announcement of the plea deal:
Jared is accepting responsibility for what he has done. He is also volunteering to make restitution to those affected by his deplorable behavior. While Jared fully recognizes that such monetary contribution will not undo the harm he has caused, he is hopeful it will assist these individuals as they try to move forward with their lives ...
Jared also understands that he requires significant psychiatric medical treatment and counseling. He has already begun that process by being extensively examined by a world-renowned expert in sexual conditions in order to chart a course to recovery. It is Jared's intent and goal to become healthy again ...
Most importantly, Jared understands that he has hurt innocent people, vulnerable people, and his family. He has expressed remorse to me and to his loved ones, and will, when given the opportunity, express that remorse to this court and to the people he has harmed. His intent is to spend the rest of his life making amends ...
Fogle's wife, Katie, plans to divorce him in light of these charges. She released the following statement:
Obviously, I am extremely shocked and disappointed by the recent developments involving Jared. I am in the process of seeking a dissolution of the marriage. My focus is exclusively on the well-being of my children. Neither I nor my family will have any further comment on the matter. I appreciate respect for my family's privacy during this difficult time.
The charges and plea deal come at the end of a process that began in July, when federal officials raided Fogle's home after first arresting Taylor in connection with a child pornography investigation. Subway immediately terminated its relationship with Fogle, which first started in 2000.