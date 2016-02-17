Body of Suicide Victim Discovered Near MPEC in Wichita Falls

The body of a man discovered Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 pm near the MPEC in Wichita Falls has been ruled a suicide.

TRN reports that nearby workers said they saw the man walking in the area before his body was discovered near the intersection of Warren St. and N. Lamar St. behind the J.S. Bridwell AG Center.

Several witnesses said they heard a single gunshot, and according to Wichita Falls police, a gun was found next to the body and the victim's car was parked around the corner.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.