Summer Has Arrived and You Need to Be Careful

Never mind with the calendar says; summer has arrived in Texoma.

If you’ve lived here for very long, you already know that the current summer heat is just typical for us. But if you’re new to North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, this may tough to deal with, at least for a short while.

It's easy to overdo it in this heat. I know first hand what can happen. At 18, while digging fence post holes the old fashioned way, I became severely dehydrated. The result was a few days in the hospital. It was not a pleasant time.

You can work and play in the heat without hurting yourself. Here are some tips to follow and a link to a great deal of information from The Mayo Clinic, too.