‘Superman’ Star Margot Kidder’s Death Has Been Ruled a Suicide
The death of Margot Kidder, star of 'Superman' and 'The Amityville Horror', has officially been ruled a suicide by the coroner's office.
69-year-old Kidder was found dead in her Montana home back in May. This week, Park County coroner’s office officially ruled her death as a suicide by self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose, something her family already suspected. Kidder's daughter Maggie McGuane told the associated press,
It’s a big relief that the truth is out there. It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.
Kidder battled mental health and addiction issues most of her life, revealing her bi-polar diagnosis back in 1996. Deputy coroner Richard Wood confirmed Kidder's cause of death to Us Weekly and reiterated her family's stance on mental health,
Ms. Kidder’s family urges those suffering from mental illnesses, addiction and/or suicidal thoughts to seek appropriate counseling and treatment. The public is encouraged to allow the family to grieve privately and to have this matter closed.