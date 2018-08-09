‘Superman’ Star Margot Kidder’s Death Has Been Ruled a Suicide

The death of Margot Kidder, star of 'Superman' and 'The Amityville Horror', has officially been ruled a suicide by the coroner's office.

69-year-old Kidder was found dead in her Montana home back in May . This week, Park County coroner’s office officially ruled her death as a suicide by self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose, something her family already suspected. Kidder's daughter Maggie McGuane told the associated press,

It’s a big relief that the truth is out there. It’s important to be open and honest so there’s not a cloud of shame in dealing with this.

Kidder battled mental health and addiction issues most of her life, revealing her bi-polar diagnosis back in 1996. Deputy coroner Richard Wood confirmed Kidder's cause of death to Us Weekly and reiterated her family's stance on mental health,