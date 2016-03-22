Taxes. It's to citizens what "commitment" is to men afraid of settling down.

We're in the heart of tax season right now, so WalletHub asked 1,000 people what they would do if it meant never having to pay taxes again. The results may surprise you. Then again, knowing how much people despise forking over their hard-earned money maybe they won't.

27% - get an "IRS" tattoo

16% - move to another country

11% - clean Chipotle toilets

10% - not talk for six months

8% - name their first-born child "Taxes"

6% - sell a kidney

4% - kill someone (and not get caught)

4% - spend a year in prison

Doing taxes is certainly no one's idea of fun, either. Here's a glimpse at some of the other not-so fun activities people would rather do besides preparing taxes: