Timely Survey Reveals the Extreme Things We’d Do to Get Out of Paying Taxes
Taxes. It's to citizens what "commitment" is to men afraid of settling down.
We're in the heart of tax season right now, so WalletHub asked 1,000 people what they would do if it meant never having to pay taxes again. The results may surprise you. Then again, knowing how much people despise forking over their hard-earned money maybe they won't.
- 27% - get an "IRS" tattoo
- 16% - move to another country
- 11% - clean Chipotle toilets
- 10% - not talk for six months
- 8% - name their first-born child "Taxes"
- 6% - sell a kidney
- 4% - kill someone (and not get caught)
- 4% - spend a year in prison
Doing taxes is certainly no one's idea of fun, either. Here's a glimpse at some of the other not-so fun activities people would rather do besides preparing taxes:
- 77% - laundry
- 60% - cut the grass
- 48% - teach their kids howto budget
- 47% - cook Thanksgiving dinner for your in-laws
- 45% - paint your house
- 43% - change a baby's diapers
- 35% - talk to their kids about sex
- 32% - fold 100 fitted sheets
- 23% - miss a connecting flight
- 13% - spend a night in jail
- 8% - break an arm