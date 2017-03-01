If you had a nickel for every time you put off looking at your portfolio, you might be filthy rich.

There's no other viable conclusion after looking at the results of a survey where people confessed what they would rather do than sit down and examine their monthly finances.

About one thousand people in Britain took part in the poll, commissioned by Money Making Champion.

What would you rather do than go over your monthly finances?

85% - Go out less

69% - Have a painful injection

65% - Have a root canal

57% - Split up with your partner

24% - Give up your cell phone