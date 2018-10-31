Survivor Auditions Coming to Wichita Falls This Weekend

Survivor is one of broadcast television's most successful shows and this Saturday, you could have a shot at being on the show.

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hosting a casting call on November 3 rd for the hit CBS show. They’ll be accepting applicants for the show at Patterson Kia at 2910 Old Jacksboro Highway from 9 am to 12 noon. Come prepared with ID and be ready to record your audition tape that same day.

Survivor will soon enter its 19 th year on CBS