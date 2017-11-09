Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Wichita Falls Business

21-year-old Jeh'Cobi Dewayne Barnes was identified as the owner of a car used in the getaway after the robbery of the Western Finance office at 1800 Kemp Blvd on Tuesday. Barnes is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest.

The Times Record News reports that a witness at the scene of the robbery was able to get pictures of the pair, including the car’s license plate. Police traced the plate to the Tealwood Apartments on Professional Drive. Barnes led officers on a brief foot chase before being arrested at the High Point Village Apartments on Professional. His bond is set at $752,500.