Accident Leaves SUV Overturned On Lawn of Wichita Falls Church [PHOTO]

A car and a SUV collided today at the intersection of Wynnwood and Fairway in Wichita Falls leaving the SUV upside down on the lawn of Fairway Baptist Church.

The accident happened around 11:00 am when a silver Audi sedan pulled out in front of a Chevy Tahoe. Police say the driver of the SUV overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times before landing upside down on the lawn of the church.

Firefighters had to cut the driver and the passenger of the SUV free. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger in the SUV was not injured. The driver of the car was also uninjured.