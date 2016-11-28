Swarm of Bees Viciously Attack Spider in Terrifying Video

In this mesmerizing, captivating and downright horrifying video, a hive of honey bees pounces on a fishing spider. The captions explain exactly what's going on, but you don't need to need to know too much about arachnids to understand the spider is meeting as unpleasant a demise as any human or non-human can endure.

As you can see, the bees literally go in for the kill and don't let up. It's chilling, to say the least. The clip popped up on Reddit, where people chimed in on the bees and how they are so relentless. If you have a fear of spiders or bees, this video is not going to do anything to make you feel better about your phobia.