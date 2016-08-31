SWAT Standoff in Burkburnett Ends in Arrest of Man Wanted for Murder

A man wanted on a murder warrant out of South Carolina was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with Burk police and Wichita County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers.

A Crime Stoppers tip led Burk PD to a home on Wigwam just after 11 am. Initially, police were told the man was armed. Police were finally able to communicate with the suspect. It turned out he was not armed but there was a woman inside the home with him.

At around 1 pm, the suspect and woman exited the home. No shots were fired.

The man is in the Wichita County jail. The woman was taken in for questioning. No injuries were reported.

The identity of the man and woman will be released later today.