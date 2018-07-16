Target Offering Teachers 15% Off School Supplies for One Week

It’s well known that a lot of teachers have to dig into their own pocket for school supplies.

This year, however, Target’s looking to help lessen the financial burden by offering 15% off both in-stores and online from July15-21.

According to the company’s corporate website, Target is offering the discount on “select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more.”