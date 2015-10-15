Target Blasts Porn Over Loudspeaker, Take That Walmart

The background noise of American consumerism that is Muzak may soon give way to some more X-rated sounds.

When you go to Target, you expect to see a large and curious selection of cheap DVDs (that overstock of John Carter won't just walk off the shelves on its own, you know), stuff no one on Earth has use for at the Dollar Spot and a wide selection of cheeky T-shirts that you didn't intend to buy when you walked in.

You don't, however, expect porn.

A woman shopping at a Target in Campbell, Calif. managed to capture some video of porn playing over the loudspeaker that went on for about 15 minutes.

This happened today at Target in Campbell, CA. Porn blasting over the intercom throughout the store. People offered to... Posted by Gina Young on Wednesday, October 14, 2015

From the counter at fine jewelry to the shelves of the flat-screen TVs, cries of ecstasy that can usually only be heard in a Target when someone manages to get their hands on the last copy of the hot toy on Black Friday filled the aisles.

Some people laughed and some recoiled in horror. The ones who probably had it hardest (uh-huh, we say "hardest") were the kids with their parents. Is there any child on Earth who doesn't wince and feel uncomfortable when a sex scene comes on and their parents are in the room? These kids had no time to brace themselves.

Target is reviewing the matter. We're sure the guy in charge will watch the tape over and over. You know, to figure out what happened. Not for fun. Not at all.