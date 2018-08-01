TCCU Matching Dairy Queen Donations on Miracle Treat Day

Tomorrow, August 2, is the annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen and Wichita Falls' own Texoma Community Credit Union also wants to donate.

Every year, Dairy Queen helps out the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by donating a dollar from every Blizzard sold that day to their cause. Since Dairy Queen has started doing this, they have raised 135 million dollars for them. It's an amazing cause and all you have to do is buy some ice cream.

Texoma Community Credit Union has also been helping out the past few years with this. All they ask, when you buy your blizzard is to take a photo with it. Post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag TCCU in it. You must also use the hashtags #TCCUMatch and #MiracleTreatDay to help donate. You can do this on all three and get one dollar donated from each of your accounts. Pretty cool just for taking a picture.

If you would like to help out even more, you would actually need to go to Texoma Community Credit Union on Southwest Parkway and take a photo with your Blizzard in front of their giant T. They will donate $5 per post instead of $1. So remember to grab a Blizzard tomorrow and help out a great cause.