Give this guy a hand(shake).

Barry White Jr. an English teacher at Ashley Park PreK-8 School in Charlotte, has become a viral sensation for welcoming his fifth grade students into the classroom with an individual handshake for each child.

White, who came up with the idea after watching LeBron James' handshakes with his teammates, says he wants to make his students excited to learn.

The most critical component is the relationship, the rapport you build with your students because sometimes it can go underrated or overlooked. Before I'm able to deliver a substantial amount of content to them, they have to invest in the teacher."

White initially did a handshake with one student. It went over like gangbusters, so he decided to try it with other students, at which point it took off. They're such a hit, in fact, that he even has special handshakes for students in other classes, colleagues and school volunteers.

White's unusual methods have even caught the attention of Good Morning America and the Today show.