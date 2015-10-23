Teacher’s Racy Instagram Photos Nearly Get Her Fired

It's not the student body that has some parents up in arms.

Mindi Jensen, a teacher at North Sanpete Middle School in Utah's Sanpete County, found herself in a whole heap of hot water after she posted pictures of herself in some skimpy outfits on social media.

Jensen is a fitness enthusiast and she had posted pictures of herself on her Instagram account detailing her workouts. Parents of one student at the school, though, thought the shots were too suggestive, so school officials asked her to set her photos to private. Jensen agreed, but quickly realized she made a mistake:

Then I thought, 'Why am I taking this picture off?' I get comments and messages that it's inspirational to them, and that these women like my story, and they're following my story, and if I put it to private then it's not going to reach these people that might need and understand me."

The school board met to discuss the issue and Jensen even said she would put her job on the line over the matter. The meeting wound up going in Jensen's favor -- she was allowed to keep her profile public and was not fired.