Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined The Chad Hasty Show Thursday (July 30) and discussed the Iranian nuclear deal, business as usual politics in Washington and the problem with the current Republican leadership.

Cruz touched on criticism from the White House where President Obama attacked him for a statement that the Obama administration would become the leading global financier of radical Islamic terrorism.

"He attacked me personally, but you know what he didn't do? He didn't disagree with the facts," said Cruz.

By sending millions of dollars to these Jihadists who are trying to kill Americans, the responsibility for the murder that they carry out falls upon the people who finance them, Cruz explained.

Cruz also set his sights on Republican leadership.

"One of the reasons Republicans keep getting clobbered is because we have leaders like Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush who are afraid to say that," Cruz said, adding: "Jeb Bush is wrong. We shouldn’t shy away from saying that."

In response to a tweet by Mitt Romney that said Cruz's comments about Obama were "way over the line," the Republican senator quoted John Adams, saying: "Describing the actual facts is not using rhetoric, it is called speaking the truth."

