An Oklahoma 16-year-old is hospitalized after officials said he accidentally shot himself in the leg for the second time in three months.

According to Tulsa World, police were called to a Tulsa home early Monday morning and found the teen suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. The teen remained in serious condition on Tuesday.

Police said Monday marked the second time the teen had accidentally shot himself and that officers had been called to the teen's home three months ago when he had shot himself in the leg with a handgun.