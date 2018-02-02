Ten Things to do in Wichita Falls in February
The Harlem Globetrotters, Heart for Hospice, Dancing With the Stars Live, the Home & Garden Festival and more - it's all happening this month in Wichita Falls!
Texas High Performance Racing Auction, Trade Show and Swap Meet
When: Saturday, February 3 | 8:00am - 8:00pm
Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center
Price: $10
Boots and Bling Gala 2018
When: Saturday, February 3 | 7:00 - 10:00pm
Where: French Country Meadow
Price: $75
Heart for Hospice
When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 9:00pm
Where: The Forum
Price: $25
Harlem Globetrotters
When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 10:00pm
Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum
Price: $17 - $70
An Evening of Improv
When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 9:30pm
Where: Backdoor Theatre
Price: $12
Daddy Daughter Date Night
When: Saturday, February 10 | 4:00 - 4:45pm
Where: Chick-fil-A
Price: $25.28
KFDX Women's Expo
When: Saturday, February 10 | 9:00am - 3:00pm
Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall
Price: $3
Dancing With the Stars Live!
When: Thursday, February 22 | 7:30 - 10:00pm
Where: Memorial Auditorium
Price: $39.75 - $99.75
Lone Star Kart Nationals
When: Friday, February 23 | 3:30pm
When: Saturday, February 24 | 9:30am
Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center
Price: Adults $5, Kids 12 & Under $2
Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival
When: Saturday, February 24 | 9:00am - 6:00pm
When : Sunday, February 25 | 11:00am - 6:00pm
Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall
Price: General Admission $8, Military $6, Kids 12 & Under Free
