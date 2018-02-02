Ten Things to do in Wichita Falls in February

The Harlem Globetrotters, Heart for Hospice, Dancing With the Stars Live, the Home & Garden Festival and more - it's all happening this month in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Texas High Performance Racing Auction, Trade Show and Swap Meet

When: Saturday, February 3 | 8:00am - 8:00pm

Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center

Price: $10

Boots and Bling Gala 2018

When: Saturday, February 3 | 7:00 - 10:00pm

Where: French Country Meadow

Price: $75

Heart for Hospice

When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 9:00pm

Where: The Forum

Price: $25

Harlem Globetrotters

When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 10:00pm

Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum

Price: $17 - $70

An Evening of Improv

When: Friday, February 9 | 7:00 - 9:30pm

Where: Backdoor Theatre

Price: $12

Daddy Daughter Date Night

When: Saturday, February 10 | 4:00 - 4:45pm

Where: Chick-fil-A

Price: $25.28

KFDX Women's Expo

When: Saturday, February 10 | 9:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall

Price: $3

Dancing With the Stars Live!

When: Thursday, February 22 | 7:30 - 10:00pm

Where: Memorial Auditorium

Price: $39.75 - $99.75

Lone Star Kart Nationals

When: Friday, February 23 | 3:30pm

When: Saturday, February 24 | 9:30am

Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center

Price: Adults $5, Kids 12 & Under $2

Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival

When: Saturday, February 24 | 9:00am - 6:00pm

When : Sunday, February 25 | 11:00am - 6:00pm

Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall

Price: General Admission $8, Military $6, Kids 12 & Under Free