10 Wichita Falls Dogs That Need a Home For the Holidays

Everyone wants to help out this time of year, and right now you can do just that by giving one of these homeless Wichita Falls dogs a home for the holidays -- and forever.

I decided to take a look at the dogs the Humane Society of Wichita County has available for adoption right now. I stuck with the older dogs for this list because I feel like puppies get adopted faster than some of the older dogs. Older dogs have plenty of love to give as well.

I'm not a cat person, but they do have several cats available for adoption as well.

Contact the Humane Society of Wichita Falls at (940) 855-4941 if you're interested in any of these animals. They would love to have a loving forever home with you. If you have the space for a pet in your life, they will really brighten up the mood this time of year.