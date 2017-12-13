10 Wichita Falls Dogs That Need a Home For the Holidays
Everyone wants to help out this time of year, and right now you can do just that by giving one of these homeless Wichita Falls dogs a home for the holidays -- and forever.
I decided to take a look at the dogs the Humane Society of Wichita County has available for adoption right now. I stuck with the older dogs for this list because I feel like puppies get adopted faster than some of the older dogs. Older dogs have plenty of love to give as well.
I'm not a cat person, but they do have several cats available for adoption as well.
Contact the Humane Society of Wichita Falls at (940) 855-4941 if you're interested in any of these animals. They would love to have a loving forever home with you. If you have the space for a pet in your life, they will really brighten up the mood this time of year.
- 1
KingMale German Shepherd Mix | 4 years old
- 2
PandoraFemale Mixed Breed | 3 years old
- 3
StanleyMale Great Dane | 3 years old
- 4
HoovieMale Hound Mix | 6 years old
- 5
RosaFemale Chihuahua | 4 years old
- 6
FinnMale Terrier Mix | 2 years old
- 7
OpieMale Terrier Mix | 3 years old
- 8
SkipMale Terrier Mix | 4 years old
- 9
JennFemale Retriever Mix | 4 years old
- 10
Jim BobMale Border Collie Mix | 4 years old