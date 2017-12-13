10 Wichita Falls Dogs That Need a Home For the Holidays

Everyone wants to help out this time of year, and right now you can do just that by giving one of these homeless Wichita Falls dogs a home for the holidays -- and forever.

I decided to take a look at the dogs the Humane Society of Wichita County has available for adoption right now. I stuck with the older dogs for this list because I feel like puppies get adopted faster than some of the older dogs. Older dogs have plenty of love to give as well.

I'm not a cat person, but they do have several cats available for adoption as well.

Contact the Humane Society of Wichita Falls at (940) 855-4941 if you're interested in any of these animals. They would love to have a loving forever home with you. If you have the space for a pet in your life, they will really brighten up the mood this time of year.

  • 1

    King

    Male German Shepherd Mix | 4 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 2

    Pandora

    Female Mixed Breed | 3 years old
    Photo Courtesy of the Humane Society
  • 3

    Stanley

    Male Great Dane | 3 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 4

    Hoovie

    Male Hound Mix | 6 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 5

    Rosa

    Female Chihuahua | 4 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 6

    Finn

    Male Terrier Mix | 2 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 7

    Opie

    Male Terrier Mix | 3 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 8

    Skip

    Male Terrier Mix | 4 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 9

    Jenn

    Female Retriever Mix | 4 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society
  • 10

    Jim Bob

    Male Border Collie Mix | 4 years old
    Photo Courtesy of Humane Society

