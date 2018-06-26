Actor Terry Crews testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, saying he lost his part in the upcoming 'Expendables 4' because he wouldn't drop his civil suit against the Hollywood agent who sexually assaulted him.

Terry Crews was one of three people called to testify before the committee about the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights that was implemented two years ago. Crews says he was assaulted in 2016 while attending a party with his wife. According to Crews, Hollywood agent Adam Venit grabbed his genitals and told Crews that he had all the power. Crews didn't immediately report Venit, but felt empowered to do so after the #MeToo movement spread. However, by the time he reported it, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office decided not to prosecute, saying it fell outside of the statute of limitations. Crews told the Senate committee that male-on-male assault is common in Hollywood,

What happened to me has happened to many many other men in Hollywood, and since I came forward with my story I have had thousands and thousands of men come to me and say ‘Me too, this is my story. But I did not have the confidence, or I did not feel safe enough, to come out. Because what happens is you get blacklisted, your career is in danger — after that, no one wants to work with you.

Since the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office wouldn't prosecute, Crews filed a civil suit against Venit and William Morris Endeavor, an action he said has caused him to lose movie roles. Crews testified that 'Expendables' producer Avi Lerner told his manager that if he didn't drop the case against Venit, he wouldn't appear in the next 'Expendables' film, of which Crews has appeared in the first three. As reported by Deadline, Crews said it was because Lerner was facing similar accusations himself,

Abusers protect abusers — and this is one thing I had to decide, whether I was going to draw the line on. Am I going to be a part of this or am I gonna take a stand, and there are projects I had to turn down.