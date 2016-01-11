Tesla’s Cars Can Now Park Themselves

We're one step closer to the car of the future.

Tesla, which has already made strides with a self-driving car , announced Sunday it has outfitted several of its vehicles with the ability to park themselves , even if no one is inside them.

A video of one driver showing it off (seen above) has gone viral.

According to USA Today , "The car must be lined up and within 33 feet of the space. It can be operated by pushing the trunk button on the car's key fob. The car can also unpark itself."

As if that's not enough to capture your attention, it can also parallel park itself.

The new feature , which operates through a smartphone or key, is called Summon , and was added Sunday as part of a software update for its Model S and Model X cars.

Tesla founder Elon Musk says Summon is only expected to become savvier and that people will be able to order their cars to drive themselves from your home to anywhere in the U.S.