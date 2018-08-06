Texas A&M Graduate May Have Taken the Greatest Graduation Photos Ever

Sorry all other graduates, your photos are all second to Makenzie Noland.

First of all, shout out to Mackenzie Noland. Next week she will be graduating from Texas A&M at the age of 21. She got her degree in Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences in just three years, very impressive. She did an internship at Gator Country over in Beaumont, Texas.

Before she says goodbye to Gator Country, she had to take some photos with one of her best friends at the park. Big Tex, who comes in at 13 feet eight inches and weighs one thousand pounds. Big Tex holds the "U.S. record for largest gator caught alive.”

Mackenzie and Big Tex's photos are getting a lot of attention. Hopefully with someone at the Fort Worth or Dallas Zoo. Mackenzie said those are the two places she would love to work for after graduation. Hopefully, Big Tex can sway someone over there to Mackenzie.